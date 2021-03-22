Manpower shortage at Chennai Corporation cause of worry

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan has ordered effective implementation of Covid standard operating procedures (SOPs), amid a surge in fresh cases in Tamil Nadu, lack of manpower with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has become a cause for concern.

On Sunday, the State reported 1,289 Covid cases and Chennai 466 cases, but Covid protocols are being widely flouted in political meetings, and other gatherings such as deity processions, temple festivals, family functions, funerals, etc. According to officials, though the police department gives permissions in Chennai for non-political events, there is no enforcement of SOPs.

Meanwhile, GCC Commissioner G Prakash said that in Chennai, over Rs 4 crore has been collected as fine amount for violating Covid norms in the past seven months. “Again it is the responsibility of the individuals to follow protocols. Though police department gives permissions for non-political events, instructions to follow SOPs have been given by Revenue Department,” he added.

However, sources said that as the Corporation has had to divert resources for election duty and the Covid vaccination drive as well, there is not enough manpower to enforce norms. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that at any meeting, be it political or non-political, people should follow Covid protocols. Cases rise when citizens don’t follow SOPs, Radhakrishnan said.

Meanwhile, according to Health Department data, as on March 20, Rs 14.94 crore was collected as fine amount under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939 by the Public Health Department, revenue and police departments and local bodies (excluding Chennai Corporation).