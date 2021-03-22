STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Panic grips staff of Chennai company after 40 of them test positive for COVID-19

With new cases on the rise in the city, the incident has set off alarm bells among officials who warned that the public must once again get back to wearing masks and maintaining social distancing

Published: 22nd March 2021 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Panic has gripped employees of a medical transcription company in the city after 40 of them tested positive for COVID-19.

Two staff members initially tested positive, following which the city corporation carried out tests on other employees and identified 33 cases in one branch and seven in another.

"The company has two branches in Kandanchavadi and Taramani. After 33 people tested positive in Kandanchavadi, we tested employees in their second branch, where seven persons tested positive. We have closed down both the offices," said an official from the city corporation.

ALSO READ | 201 students, staffers from 14 institutions in Thanjavur test positive for Covid-19

All the employees in the office are now being tested. According to officials, most of the staff who tested positive are asymptomatic.

With new cases on the rise in the city, the incident has set off alarm bells among officials who warned that the public must once again get back to wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

"The public must have the same amount of seriousness as they had when the first cluster was formed in the city. Mask observation in the city has come down drastically and social distancing has gone for a complete toss. The public must be wary to avoid the upward trend of cases," said the official.

Previously too, a survey by the National Institute of Epidemiology and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) showed that only one-third of the population living in corporation limits wore masks properly, i.e., covering nose and mouth. The survey was conducted between October 16 and 19, covering 60 streets (30 each in slum and non-slum areas) on a random basis.

ALSO READ | Centre asks states to increase gap between Covishield doses

A zone wise comparison indicated that lack of proper mask wearing is higher in both the slum and non-slum areas of North and Central Chennai zones. Corporation officials said they will start zeroing down on more such clusters and stringently check mask observation again.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai COVID-19 Coronavirus Chennai covid-19 cases covid at chennai company
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp