Two awards for Rajan Eye Care Hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Topgallant Media honoured Rajan Eye Care Hospital with two awards on March 19 at an event held in New Delhi. It was a ceremony to acknowledge and felicitate the leading contributors who have taken the initiative to bring a pleasant and powerful change in the field of healthcare.

Rajan Eye Care won the Most Trusted Eyecare Hospital of the Year for their significant contribution to eye care for the poor and needy during the pandemic, and also for the COVID Slum Relief Project, which has benefited more than 30,000 families till date. Prof Dr Mohan Rajan was awarded the Healthcare Personality of the Year Ophthalmology.

Faggan Singh Kulaste, Union Minister of State for Steel, and Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh, Union Minister of State for Khadi and Village industries, were the chief guests.