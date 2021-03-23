Colleges told to go back to online mode from Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday ordered all colleges to conduct online classes from March 23, due to rising Covid cases. The order also directed colleges to finish pending practical classes and exams by March 31.

Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, in a statement, said that the decision was reached after discussion with officials from the Higher Education Department and Health Department. Classes for all higher educational institutions, including colleges and polytechnic, will be held online for six days a week.

Exceptions will be made for Science, Engineering and Polytechnic students, who can complete their practical classes and exams by March 31. The order further said that all semester exams will be held online. However, instructions are pending on whether hostel facilities will remain open for residential students.