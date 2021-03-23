STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health Dept begins random testing

At least 5 to 10 clusters being reported daily from Chennai & other dists, says Health Secy

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan offering a passenger mask during inspection at the bus depot in Parrys Corner on Monday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Covid clusters, particularly in Chennai, Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Tirupur, is a worrying sign and every day at least five to 10 clusters are being reported from Chennai and districts like Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Tirupur, said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan while speaking to mediapersons after inspecting the bus depot in Parrys along with Chennai Corporation officials on Monday. In Tamil Nadu, if 100 people are tested, there is about 2 per cent positivity rate. But, 10 days ago it was less than one per cent, Radhakrishnan said.

“Tamil Nadu also increased testing. Randomly around 20 people are picked up and tested,” Radhakrishnan said. About 40 people tested positive from three branches of one company, Radhakrishnan said. So far 364 employees attached to the company have been tested. According to the preliminary report, one infected person might have travelled to the three branches, Radhakrishnan added. Those who have fever should not come to the office and even if they do thermal screening should be conducted and if any employee has fever, they should be sent back, he said.

On March 12 also there was a cluster reported from Perambur, Vanagaram and Perungudi. Now, clusters are being reported from Madippakkam, T Nagar and Mylapore. Tondiarpet and Royapuam and other areas which reported clusters earlier are relatively free of clusters now, he said. Only with cooperation of people, cases can be brought down. The SOPs must be followed in all political and non-political meetings. The Health Department will monitor, improve vigilance and take action, if any violation is reported.

Radhakrishnan said, over 3.78 lakh doses of Covishield is expected from the Union Health Ministry by Monday. Presently there are 14 lakh doses in stock with the State government, which would be sufficient for another 10 days. “The Centre has assured an additional seven lakh doses soon. We also requested the Centre to allow to vaccinate all people above 18 years with co-morbidities and also all people above 50 years. We are expecting positive reply,” Radhakrishnan said.

201 students, staff tested positive so far
Thanjavur: As many as 201 persons, including students, staff of 11 schools and four colleges, have tested positive for Covid-19 so far in Thanjavur district, Collector M Govinda Rao has said. Speaking to reporters on Monday, he said testing is being done for all students in schools, where one or two cases are reported.  So far, three or more positive cases were reported in 11 schools and three colleges in the district. As many as 7,727 students, staff and their contacts were tested. Of them, 201 have tested positive

