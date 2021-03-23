IIT-Madras begins e-training on rural tech

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has partnered with African-Asian Rural Development Organization (AARDO) to organise an e-training programme on technologies for rural areas and their livelihoods, with a focus on creating access to value chains and markets.

The training programme, which began on Monday will go on until April 1. The event is being organised by Team SIDDHI, the technology and sustainable development platform of IIT-M. The event can be viewed on SIDDHI-IIT Madras YouTube Channel.