Operation Tiruvallur to dispose 10 tonne explosives

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Army has undertaken ‘Operation Tiruvallur’ for the safe disposal of nearly 10 tonnes of unexploded ordnance, possibly collected inadvertently by some factories located in Tiruvallur over many years, said a release.

“It is an intricate and complex effort involving many weeks of planning and coordination with the civil authorities of Tamil Nadu. The operation is a classic demonstration of planning and joint-coordination undertaken between the Indian Army and State government, on whose request the operation was approved by the Ministry of Defence. The aim of the operation is to provide a safe environment for citizens in and around Gummidipoondi area in Tiruvallur,” the release stated.

The operation involves segregation and disposal of unexploded ordnance from a metal scrap dump, now covered with undergrowth. The overriding factor while planning and undertaking the operation has been safety. The operation is likely to continue for 3-5 days. Forty per cent of the explosives have been successfully demolished by the Army Bomb Disposal Team. Dakshin Bharat Area under the Southern Command is undertaking this sensitive operation.