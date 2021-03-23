STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Operation Tiruvallur to dispose 10 tonne explosives

“It is an intricate and complex effort involving many weeks of planning and coordination with the civil authorities of Tamil Nadu.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Army has undertaken ‘Operation Tiruvallur’ for the safe disposal of nearly 10 tonnes of unexploded ordnance, possibly collected inadvertently by some factories located in Tiruvallur over many years, said a release. 

“It is an intricate and complex effort involving many weeks of planning and coordination with the civil authorities of Tamil Nadu. The operation is a classic demonstration of planning and joint-coordination undertaken between the Indian Army and State government, on whose request the operation was approved by the Ministry of Defence. The aim of the operation is to provide a safe environment for citizens in and around Gummidipoondi area in Tiruvallur,” the release stated. 

The operation involves segregation and disposal of unexploded ordnance from a metal scrap dump,  now covered with undergrowth. The overriding factor while planning and undertaking the operation has been safety. The operation is likely to continue for 3-5 days. Forty per cent of the explosives have been successfully demolished by the Army Bomb Disposal Team. Dakshin Bharat  Area under the Southern Command is undertaking this sensitive operation.

