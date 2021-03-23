STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Personal success in public affairs

Ahead of Style Centre Season 2, curator Satish Jupiter shares his success mantra for staging shows and managing events

Published: 23rd March 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: At every event he organises, Satish Jupiter is the first person to enter the venue and the last one to leave. “The hosts should come like guests and not worry about anything. That’s the kind of 
service I want to give them,” he says. 

To remain calm under immense pressure, especially in an industry like event management and public relations, where one has to manage tempers and uncertainties with equal elan, comes with experience. And public relations officer Satish Jupiter does it with a smile under his handlebar moustache. An alumnus of Loyola College, Satish ran an automobile business and also worked in the corporate sector for 15 years. After finding his calling in event management, he quit his job to start Jupiter Events & Marketing in 1999. 

Over 20 years, the company has conceived six in-house properties and hosts them as annual, independent events. The list comprises Style Centre, a two-day pop-up exhibition; Coffee Morning, a fun informal morning with games, interaction and lunch; a stand-up comedy evening; Conversations & Cocktails, an evening of meaningful conversations through a panel discussions; Madras Couture Fashion Week, a three-day fashion event and Navarasa, a three-day festival of music, dance, drama, as a prelude to Navaratri a popular festival. In a conversation with CE, Satish Jupiter opens up about sustaining and adapting to changes in a dynamic field. 

Excerpts follow:

What inspired you to pursue event management?
My father was into film financing, theatre, cultural activities and anything art-related. So, growing up, I had an equal exposure to all these fields. We had a big social circle, so networking seemed easier. Being a people person, it was natural to take up public relations as a serious profession. It worked in my favour and there’s been no looking back. 
 
How has the field evolved over the years? 
Those days, there was limited scope in this field with fewer competition. There used to be a handful of mainstream newspapers and they were our prime targets. Now, with plenty of youngsters stepping in and social media becoming a deal-breaker, event management is more happening than ever.

What do you think sets you apart in this field? 
The trust of my clients, my self-confidence and experience in the corporate sector has kept me afloat. We only take up selective and exclusive events and not anything run-of-the-mill. We’ve also done a few for the consulate and armed forces.  

Tell us about your team.
I have a small team of 12-14 members. They are more into administration, accounting, field management and vendor management. I like handling the show single-handedly. This is why you see me at every event even before the guests arrive. Client management is my key area. We don’t take up more than one assignment at a time.  

What are some of the challenges in this field?
The job is not as glamorous as it appears to be. We need to satisfy the client by offering them the service we promised or it’s easy to lose them forever. Striking the balance between expectations of clients and protocols of newspapers is more challenging. There are times when I’ve had to cancel my yearly vacations because of important events. But, interacting with the top-most bureaucrats to people from all walks of life has only humbled me down.

How was business during the pandemic? 
April to September was a wash out. Things started getting back on track in October with smaller events. Pre-pandemic, we used to do 12 events per month but it’s now come down to five. 

How do you think Chennai can be better marketed as a city to remove its conservative tag? 
I don’t go by tags and the city is definitely changing. The kind of events and pop-ups that take place stand testimony to this. We need support from all stakeholders to catch up with other metro cities.

What are the prerequisites to become a PR professional? 
You need to value and maintain your relationship with clients. Adhere to timeliness. Commitment and discipline is key. Punctuality is mandatory. Most importantly, do not bite more than you can chew. Say ‘no’ in the beginning to avoid confusion with clients. Keep them in the loop at every stage.

What are your other interests? 
I love playing badminton and cards for relaxation. I’m passionate about films. It was a childhood dream to become an IPS officer but when I couldn’t, I took up film roles that let me be one. I’ve done 15 Tamil feature films such as Singam, Arul, Ko 2 and Thani Oruvan. You can find me in all roles from an inspector to a DGP. I take pride in wearing uniforms.

Who do you look up to? 
I have five idols the late chief ministers MG Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa, M Karunanidhi; actor Vijay Sethupathi and the late actor Jaishankar. I admire them for various qualities.

Where is the PR industry headed in the post-pandemic world and what are your plans? 
All events are people-oriented; so, this business is definitely here to stay. While virtual events turned out to be favourable for many, it’s definitely not so for event management and public relations. So, I don’t think online events are a feasible solution to our industry. Jupiter Events & Marketing will take up more wedding events in the future.

Can you offer us a sneak peek into your upcoming event? 
We’ve confirmed 33 stalls for Style Centre Season 2, a two-day shopping exhibition. The exclusive pop-up lifestyle expo will have exhibitors from various parts of the country. Unlike our previous exhibitions, it’s going to be a mixed bag, offering collections in kids’ clothing, footwear, interior artefacts, apparel, plants, accessories and cosmetics. There will be a social awareness campaign by Plastic Free Madras. Expect a tea-party and sampling session set up by Flower Power Tea Room. Safety protocols and social distancing will be adhered to.

Style Centre Season 2 by Jupiter Events & Marketing will be held on March 25 and 26 at Holiday Inn, OMR.
 

