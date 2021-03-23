Protests erupt as cops detain UoM students 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students who were protesting an alleged incident of sexual harassment at the University of Madras, Chepauk, were detained by the Chennai police and released later on Monday. While police officials said that only seven students were detained, students alleged that 12 were held till evening.

Later in the day, members of the CPI (M) staged a protest in Triplicane condemning police interference in the matter. Students met varsity officials on Monday evening, but claimed the varsity neither revoked their suspension nor gave any update on the investigations conducted by the university’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) which was investigating the harassment allegations. University officials told Express that the ICC’s report was being finalised, however did not respond to other queries.