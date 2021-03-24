STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Hostel students confused, await instructions

Following Tamil Nadu government’s instructions to close educational institutions, most schools and colleges did not function on Monday.

Published: 24th March 2021 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following Tamil Nadu government’s instructions to close educational institutions, most schools and colleges did not function on Monday. However, as the government did not issue clear directions about closure of hostels, many students, particularly college students, are yet to clear the premises as they await instructions.

Many schools sent home residential students from Classes 9, 10 and 11 on Sunday itself. With an exception for class 12 and 10 students from other boards, who will write their public exams, other students were vacated from campuses.

Students appeared at school on Tuesday only to give their revision exams. “We did not ask students to stay back even for revision classes. We followed all the safety protocols issued by the government and conducted revision exams alone,” said a teacher at a government school in Egmore.

Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association president R Visalakshi said that the government should vaccinate school teachers on priority and added that it should also take steps to distribute printed textbooks to students. The practical examinations for class 12 students are scheduled on April 16.

Meanwhile, many students in colleges have not left yet. While most city colleges have closed for first year students, science and engineering stream students continue to visit their departments to complete practical work. The government on Sunday said that all practical classes and exams should be completed by March 31.

Most engineering colleges are yet to send their students back as many of them started classes late owing to confusions. Colleges had called students on a cyclical manner in order to fit the hostel regulation. “So students are still rushing their practical work. Only first year students have been asked to leave,” said a Mechanical Engineering faculty member from a private college.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp