Hostel students confused, await instructions

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following Tamil Nadu government’s instructions to close educational institutions, most schools and colleges did not function on Monday. However, as the government did not issue clear directions about closure of hostels, many students, particularly college students, are yet to clear the premises as they await instructions.

Many schools sent home residential students from Classes 9, 10 and 11 on Sunday itself. With an exception for class 12 and 10 students from other boards, who will write their public exams, other students were vacated from campuses.

Students appeared at school on Tuesday only to give their revision exams. “We did not ask students to stay back even for revision classes. We followed all the safety protocols issued by the government and conducted revision exams alone,” said a teacher at a government school in Egmore.

Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association president R Visalakshi said that the government should vaccinate school teachers on priority and added that it should also take steps to distribute printed textbooks to students. The practical examinations for class 12 students are scheduled on April 16.

Meanwhile, many students in colleges have not left yet. While most city colleges have closed for first year students, science and engineering stream students continue to visit their departments to complete practical work. The government on Sunday said that all practical classes and exams should be completed by March 31.

Most engineering colleges are yet to send their students back as many of them started classes late owing to confusions. Colleges had called students on a cyclical manner in order to fit the hostel regulation. “So students are still rushing their practical work. Only first year students have been asked to leave,” said a Mechanical Engineering faculty member from a private college.