STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Initiating Carnatic conversations

“The idea was to make it more understandable, edible and accessible for all. I wanted to create a new generation of informed viewers,” she details.

Published: 24th March 2021 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  When Bharatanatyam exponent and musicologist Vidya Bhavani Suresh was hardly seven years old, she started accompanying her mother to Bharatanatyam recitals and Carnatic kutcheris. “One stark difference, besides the type of art form that took the centre stage, was how before every Bharatanatyam performance, the name of the song, composer’s name, talam and ragam is usually announced, making the viewer aware of its nuances; unlike a kutcheri, where artistes perform one song after the other without providing a vista for the viewer about the technicalities of the performance.

This, in many ways, took the art form (Carnatic music) away from a larger population, who were interested in attending concerts but were not presented with the information needed to understand it,” says the author. It was out of this need to bridge the gap between the audience and the performance that the author began presenting talks and writing books on the multi-layered approaches to art and culture, especially Carnatic music, and emphasising the need for sensible announcing. “The idea was to make it more understandable, edible and accessible for all. I wanted to create a new generation of informed viewers,” she details.

In her ongoing attempt to achieve this Himalayan task, Vidya recently launched her latest offering – FAQs on Carnatic Music, a handbook addressing several basic yet much-needed questions on the traditional art form. The 170-odd page book, part of Skanda Publication’s Demystifying Fine Arts series, hopes to further the process of making the Carnatic music circuit more open and welcoming. “Over the years, my attempts have seen fruition in small ways, wherein some artistes have begun announcing ragams albeit the ones those are difficult. But, that is a good start. The viewer must not feel like a fish out of water and should want to enter a Carnatic music concert without being intimidated,” she tells.

Through the book, Vidya addresses the layers that encompass concerts, compositions and the process of creating music. “The most memorable part of putting this book together was my collaboration with my 18-year-old daughter Harshitha Suresh. Apart from the 25 questions that the book answers, the book features Harshi’s Carnatic Nook, a set of four essays on specific aspects of the art form. When this idea to weave in Harshitha’s insights popped, I was quite excited as a mother.

However, after reading the essays, I was impressed as a teacher. The perspectives were refreshing and it enabled me to look at Carnatic music from a different standpoint,” she details. ‘Why are there ragas in Carnatic music?’, ‘Do gamakas make a raga more beautiful?’, ‘Can a taste in Carnatic music be acquired or is it inborn?’, ‘What is our thala system?’, ‘Is it really possible for every raga to be distinct?’… are some of the questions that the book answers in a crisp, question and answer format. “If we get rid of this communication gap between the viewer and the performer, the halls will draw more people. It will make them not just sit, but will engage and make them appreciate the art. Music will be loved more,” she shares.

The book is priced at Rs 999 and is available at www.skandapublications.in

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp