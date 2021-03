By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air Customs foiled a bid to smuggle foreign currencies worth Rs 18.25 lakh by a woman at Chennai airport, according to a release.

Vasantha of Kancheepuram was intercepted after she had cleared immigration and was proceeding to board Fly Dubai flight FZ8516. On questioning, she became nervous, and a personal search as well as examination of her bags were taken up. During the search, foreign currencies valued at Rs 18.25 lakh was seized.