STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai gears up for worst-case scenario as COVID-19 cases spike, readies more care centres

Apart from the 6000-bed facility in Athipattu near Ambattur, two more centres are being readied in Anna University. A third centre at the Victoria hostel is also being prepared.

Published: 25th March 2021 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers advising people before taking swab tests in Chennai | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the city, the corporation has restarted its COVID care centre in Athipattu. The civic body is also in the process of setting up at least three more centres as a preparatory measure, according to senior corporation officials.

Apart from the 6000-bed facility in Athipattu near Ambattur, two more centres are being readied in Anna University, according to corporation officials. A third centre at the Victoria hostel is also
being prepared.

"We are geared up to face even the worst-case scenario of last year's peak," Corporation Commissioner G Prakash told The New Indian Express.

ALSO READ: Fighting 'COVID fatigue' key to stopping second wave in Chennai, say experts

According to a corporation health official, the care centre in Athipattu has 19 floors with facilities such as water heaters, CCTV surveillance and reverse osmosis units.

"It has been in operation since Monday. As on Wednesday, there are 25 patients being accommodated in Athipattu," a corporation official said.

After the number of COVID-19 cases dropped during the end of last year, many of these facilities were closed and handed over to the concerned agencies in possession of the premises. In November last year, the 50-odd care centres operated by the city corporation were closed and returned except for the Tamil Nadu slum clearance board tenements in KP Park which had the capacity to accommodate around 1000 patients.

However, in January, the KP Park facility was also closed.

"The KP Park facility is not running for the last two months. There is a request for it to be reopened since it was considered one of the best facilities for those with mild and moderate symptoms. A decision has not been taken on it yet," said a corporation health official.

As on Wednesday, there were 3751 active COVID-19 cases in the city. A total of 5.67 lakh people have been vaccinated so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp