ModiVer kashayam, a Covid cure?

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: ‘ModiVer Kashayam’ concocted by the Siddha Medical Officer of Aruppukottai Government Hospital, Dr Dharumarajan, is claimed to have cured Covid patients within 12 days. The concoction was initially named ‘MV Kashayam’ abbreviating the name of the herb ModiVer.

Dr Dharumarajan had obtained permission to conduct the clinical trial back in October 2020, but could not get adequate number of volunteers, leading to the delay in publishing the results.

Speaking to TNIE, he said that a group of 40 patients 29 men and 11 women between 17 to 60 years of age participated in the trial; 39 of them were completely cured of the infection. “The patients had comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, epilepsy, anaemia, chronic renal and liver issues,” he said.