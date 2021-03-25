Para athletes sleep on railway platform after sudden venue change

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A last-minute change of venue for the 19th National Para Athletics Championships turned out to be a nightmare for athletes, who travelled from across India, and were forced to sleep on the railway platform in Chennai on Tuesday night. While the event started on Wednesday morning, the announcement that the venue has been changed from Chennai to Bengaluru, came in late on Saturday. Many of them were already enroute Chennai and in the middle of 36-hour train journeys when the announcement came.

Parathlete Kishor (name changed) told Express that athletes had to “eat and sleep on the platform for eight hours” because they did not have enough money. “My mother is a domestic worker and she spent almost Rs 15,000 on my travel and accommodation. When the change of venue was announced, I did not know what to do,” he said, adding that staying at the waiting room would have cost Rs 35 an hour.

Due to poor disability access at the station and its waiting room facilities, many athletes were forced to sleep on the platform. The tournament is an important one as it is used for selection to the Tokyo Paralympics 2021. Further, the champions will be eligible for prizes and scholarships from their respective states. Winning at the event will also give them an edge while applying for government jobs and earn them other crucial benefits.

Arunima Sinha said that she was unaware of the venue change even after she reached Chennai. “It took me 36 hours to come from Lucknow,” she said, adding nobody received them in Chennai or Bengaluru railway stations and changing platforms and finding alternate options with wheelchairs and other assistive devices were arduous.

Another athlete, who did not want to be named, said he reached Chennai at 4 pm on Tuesday, only to find out about the change in venue. “I could find the next transport to Bengaluru only at 1 am. I could not find food easily and was very tired before the event,” he said. Since many disabilities are often accompanied by a weak immune system, some athletes fell sick.

Gursharan Singh, Secretary General, Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) said that their hands were tied and had to change because the Tamil Nadu government denied permission. “We obtained permission from the Chief Election Commission of India, Chennai Corporation, Chennai Police and the Tamil Nadu Governor even consented to be our chief guest.

But then, we were denied permission on March 15,” he said. “We tried to fix it but could not. Many athletes wanted us to conduct the event and if we did not, the funds allocated for this financial year will also lapse by March 31,” he said. Singh said that the PCI will reimburse the tickets from Chennai to Bangalore, if the receipts are submitted.

However, Padmini Chennapragada, a researcher working on the politics of sports for the disabled in India, said that conducting the event during the pandemic itself was putting lives of many at risk. She added that many were forced to participate only because their livelihood and employment opportunities depended on it. “If I am not disabled and not dependent on the State awards, I am avoiding travelling to high-risk States right? (sic)” she asks.