18 staff at National Skill Training Institute test Covid positive

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 18 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at the National Skill Training Institute, Guindy in Chennai. According to Corporation officials, the first case was registered on March 19, following which they began testing the person’s contacts. “A student from Avadi and another from Red Hills tested positive. Following this, we tested nearly 300 persons and of them, 18 have contracted the infection,” said the official, adding that those who tested are primarily from other States.

Currently, their contacts are being traced and all the staff and students in the institute are now being tested. The official said, with cases rising, people must maintain social distancing and wear masks.Meanwhile, at a press meet on Friday, State Health Secretary, J Radhakrishnan said that a core committee was formed to work on reducing the transmission of the infection. The committee is analysing trends of cases and reviewing the same to come up with measures to be followed to bring down cases in Tamil Nadu.

“Totally, there are 512 micro containment areas in the State. The committee will review contract tracing and the intra and inter district cases. Apart from this, schools, colleges and other institutions are being monitored by the health officials,” he said. Also, corporate offices reporting clusters are being shut and employees are being given the facility to work from home.