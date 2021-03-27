STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Abused domestic help set to return home soon from Doha

In October last year, she left the home to file complaint to the police and Indian Embassy.

Published: 27th March 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Domestic help, Maid lockdown, Maid COVID

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: 49-year-old Jayanthi Armugam, a domestic help in Doha, who had been abused by her employer for the last 15 months, has been rescued and kept in a detention centre. Her family confirmed that Jayanthi is in detention centre and is likely to return by Monday.This comes after Express highlighted the plight of Jayanthi, who was apprehended by her Qatari employer Jamal Majed A Al Niami, after she stepped out of her home to reach the Indian Embassy in Doha seeking help.

Vanitha, the eldest daughter of Jayanthi, told Express that she was informed by Josephine Valarmathi from National Domestic Workers Movement in Chennai, that her mother is likely to return by Monday.“It is a good news. I  spoke to my mother in the evening,” said Vanitha, thanking the Indian Embassy in Qatar for their intervention.Valarmathi told Express that she has been informed by Embassy officials that Jayanthi is in detention centre awaiting deportation.

This was also tweeted by Migrant-Rights.org’s Vani Saraswathi, who said that Jayanthi being kept in a detention centre is a miscarriage of justice.“After the trauma she has been through, she should have been in a shelter,” said Vani.Jayanthi reached Doha at the end of 2019 to work as a domestic worker and suffered extreme physical, emotional and mental abuse at the hands of her employer.

In October last year, she left the home to file complaint to the police and Indian Embassy. However, she was taken back to the employer, as officials said it would be difficult to send her home during the pandemic.According to International Labour Organisation (ILO), around 19 per cent of the world’s domestic workers live in the Arab States.

The region hosts the largest number of women migrant domestic workers in the world, estimated at 1.6 million, though other estimates point at higher number of such workers. Domestic workers are explicitly excluded from the labour law of almost all countries in the Arab States region.

While some countries have separate legislation or regulations for domestic workers (including Jordan, Kuwait, the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Saudi Arabia, Syrian Arab Republic and Qatar), the standards set are commonly lower than those in the general labour laws, according to the International Labour Organisation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
domestic help Doha
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers blocking the road on the National Highway 9 during the Bharat Bandh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers' protest turns into 'Bharat Bandh' strike on four-month anniversary
For representational purpose only
Rajasthan official burns Rs 20 lakh as ACB team reached his residence
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp