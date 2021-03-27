‘Battle of Mayors’ in heart of Chennai

Omjasvin MD By

CHENNAI: It will be ‘Battle Royale’ at the heart of the city, as two former Mayors of Chennai take on each other at the Saidapet constituency, which sent late DMK leader M Karunanidhi to Assembly twice - in 1967 and 1971. Incumbent DMK MLA Ma Subramanian (61), widely known as Ma Su, who was Mayor between 2006 and 2011, will cross swords with AIADMK’s 68-year-old ‘Saidai’ Duraisamy, city Mayor during 2011-16.

While constituency issues have dominated discussions, there has been no shortage of personal attacks as well. Recently, the two traded barbs over what they did for the city during their mayorships. “I did more for the constituency when I was Mayor. I laid better roads and installed LED lights. He is a land-grabber but I am a person who does social service,” said Duraisamy, in a press meet. Ma Subramanian countered the allegations saying he does not consider anyone his opponent in the constituency. “As MLA, I have done good things using MLA funds. My phone number is known to all residents of the constituency and I have listened to them always,” he said.

Ma Su has had the first mover advantage here, having begun his campaign late last year, while Duraisamy got started only after the announcements of candidates. However, Duraisamy said that even when he did not have power, he worked for the constituency and served the people.While both candidates are seasoned heavyweights, the votes in the constituency are likely to be decided by ground realities and anti-incumbency. Slum evictions, water stagnation and employment issues are major concerns for residents. “Even during the cyclone Nivar recently, there was water stagnation in streets for the whole day. Sewers need to be desilted,” said James Manohar of West Saidapet.

Meanwhile, an end to unemployment woes due to Covid and better housing are demands of Thideer Nagar residents near RA Puram. Ma Su said that if the DMK is voted to power, it would build houses for the residents of Thideer Nagar in the same area. “If these people are relocated to Perumbakkam, they can’t find employment there. I will ensure they get houses here itself,” he said, pointing out that when the residents protested in 2017 when evictions began, it was him who met the then Slum Board MD to stop the drive.

While DMK will bank on its performance and the 10-year anti-incumbency facing AIADMK, Duraisamy may hope to capitalise on local issues of the residents in the past five years. The DMK has won here nine times, and the AIADMK six times. “I worked 19 hours a day when I was a Mayor. This election is people’s election and I aim to ensure they live a healthy life without any illness. I have many plans and policies for that,” said Duraisamy. With 2,79,562 voters, Saidapet has a diverse mix of urban and working-class populations.

In 2016, Ma Su had defeated AIADMK by 16,255 votes, while in 2011, AIADMK’s Senthamizhan had defeated DMK by 12,071 votes. Duraisamy has won here once previously, in 1984 with a mere margin of 190 votes, but has lost thrice, in 1980, 1989, and 1996. The last two times, he lost by massive margins of 22,762 and 29,853 votes respectively. Notably, the voting percentage in the constituency has been 59% in 2016 and 46% in 2001 — among one the lowest in Tamil Nadu.