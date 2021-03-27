STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Making mindful choices in style

The team also showcased sustainable products such as toothbrushes, tongue cleaners and earbuds made out of bamboo.

Published: 27th March 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Style Centre was held on Thursday and Friday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The pleasant fragrance of lavender, chrysanthemum and lily came as a respite after an hour’s drive through the packed OMR, on a sultry Thursday noon, as we made our way into Holiday Inn. Courtesy, Flower Power that had adorned the entrance of Style Centre exhibition with a refreshing set-up.

Inside, the socially-distanced stalls had unique products on offer for Chennai’s shopping crowd. After a fair share of virtual exhibitions last year, the city is gradually getting back on its feet with offline pop-ups to satisfy shopaholics. This two-day luxury expo by Jupiter Events & Marketing was one such. “A majority of the brands are taking part for the first time. This is our small contribution towards empowerment. We hope to have more pop-ups like before,” said Satish Jupiter, founder, Jupiter Events & Marketing.  

Offering an affordable mix of eco-conscious and sustainable products, the pop-up featured 33 brands, exhibiting a range of collection in clothing, footwear, accessories, skin care and artefacts. Sangiah, an Instagram brand run by fashion designer Miruthula Padmanabhan, had upcycled, floral and pastel-themed scrunchies in varying sizes. “Ours is a city-based start-up. We work with thoughtfully sourced materials and practise ethical labour. We will also be launching a maiden shirt line,” said Miruthula. Patrons were left spoilt for choice with most apparel stalls selling kids’ clothing, saris, kurtas and nightwear. 

With the pandemic having placed the emphasis on personal care and grooming, it was not surprising to find organic skincare brands throwing light on products made out of naturally-souced ingredients. Vivikta’s variety of cosmetics and immunity-care products caught our eye. “None of them have preservatives. Our hair oils and body wash powders are popular. We also have golden milk powders, theertha powder and Sanjeevini mix that you can add to milk or water and consume for immunity,” shared the spokesperson. 

Fashion pop-ups have long served as testing grounds for small-scale brands and entrepreneurs to experiment with and attract new audiences. A few brands used this platform to display their debut collection. HF Journey, a footwear brand, launched its women’s collection featuring chic flats and heels. But, one of our favourites was Tickled Panda, a homegrown, seven-month-old wine brand, born out of passion for wine-making. Founded by R Senthil Ram, the brand gave out samples of wine varieties with interesting flavours such as vanilla, rose, passionfruit and more. “The fruits are sourced from a farm in Kerala. I’ve been doing this for many years. We have wines matured for three and five years. We ship them across the city,” said Senthil. 

This apart, the pop-up also had Plastic Free Madras, an eco-conscious organisation, spreading awareness on curbing single-use plastic. The team also showcased sustainable products such as toothbrushes, tongue cleaners and earbuds made out of bamboo. “All pop-ups must take up and address a social cause to educate people. I’ve done my share,” said Jupiter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers blocking the road on the National Highway 9 during the Bharat Bandh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers' protest turns into 'Bharat Bandh' strike on four-month anniversary
For representational purpose only
Rajasthan official burns Rs 20 lakh as ACB team reached his residence
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp