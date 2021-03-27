Man assaulted by gang, dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man from Kancheepuram district who was undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after being assaulted by a gang died on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Vinod Kumar of Mangalam village in Kancheepuram district. On March 20, police said, Kumar got into a drunken brawl with a group at a TASMAC shop. One Kuppan sustained head injuries after being attacked by Kumar. The next day morning, a group of 15 to 20 people brutally assaulted Kumar, who had gone to relieve himself, near Mangalam Church. He was rushed to the RGGGH, where he succumbed on Thursday. Padalam police said four have been remanded in connection with the case.