STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

What you restore, so you reap

Spearheading a new chapter in the arena of refurbished furniture, E Rajendran of 7Hill talks about the inspiration behind his business

Published: 27th March 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Rajendran at his factory in Red Hills | Debadatta Mallick

By Kannalmozhi Kabilan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: While increased awareness of the dangers of plastic — its toxically long lifetime, the adverse effects its production has on natural resources and the devastating side effects it has on other lives that share this space — may have us finally resorting to more sustainable solutions. But, even green options are not without its consequences, it seems. After all, a tree had to be felled to make your dinner table. 

It’s this thought that led E Rajendran, the man behind Jayabharatham Furniture & Appliances (JFA), Modfurn, Hevea Furniture & Interiors Pvt Ltd and Touchwood, to branch out of his comfort zone and establish a streamlined space for refurbished furniture — 7Hill Furniture Refurbishing, established in 2019. What was once relegated to the unorganised sector now finds representation in one of the country’s largest furniture brands. It’s been quite a process, says Rajendran in a free-wheeling chat with CE one sunny afternoon. 

Excerpts follow:

When there are hundreds of furniture stores selling new products, what is the advantage of refurbished alternatives? How is your brand different?
7Hill is a new concept — nobody is doing refurbishing work in an organised way. We are the first and largest refurbishing factory in India. The factory has been established with dedicated machinery, tools and fixtures for this rebuilding activity. It comes with a 7Hill warranty too. We cover residential furniture and also serve hotels, restaurants, offices and clubs. Once it is refurbished, the furniture will last for another 25 years. You will only have to change the fabric or the paint once in ten years. Thecost is saved enormously. But, beyond this, one piece of furniture amounts to one tree. If you change your furniture once in ten years for the next five decades, you will be felling five trees, and saving five trees. So, it’s both economical and environment-friendly. 

Beyond servicing clients, you also have a training module, right?
Here, at 7Hill, besides refurbishing furniture, we’re also training people on how to do it. We’re developing furniture mechanics, offering men and women a stipend while we train them for two years. Once they are trained, they can start their own workshop. They will be able to service the furniture needs in that area. While they do the job, quality and price is backed by us — just like in a franchise. Over a period of three years or so, this will be established across Chennai and in a few other cities too. 

Was it the business that led the way to the training centre?
We started the Skills Development Centre to train men and women in furniture restoration. Then, for these classes, we need old furniture to be refurbished. That is the reason we started a refurbishing division. So, it was more a charity effort that aimed to improve their employment opportunities; plus, it was also to save trees. 

How many people have benefitted from this training?
So far, we’ve trained around 150 people. We plan to impart the training to at least 50 people every year, in batches.

Besides your administrative responsibilities, do you partake in the artistic side of your business?
I personally design furniture too. I used to travel a lot. I used to be a manufacturing consultant for a furniture brand; it had factories all over India. So, I used to attend machinery trades and furniture trades. All this comes to the mind when designing. I’ll sketch it on paper and it’ll be given a designer, who will design it further and then, it’d be made in wood. 

With the four decades of experience you’ve had in this business, how do you see the industry going forward?
All along, I’ve seen the deterioration of the manufacturing sector. Now, the present central government is encouraging manufacturing. So, there are huge opportunities for India, especially for youngsters who get into engineering. A lot of things are changing; a lot more people want to get into manufacturing, particularly the furniture industry. Another ten to fifteen years, and we’ll be able to beat China too.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers blocking the road on the National Highway 9 during the Bharat Bandh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers' protest turns into 'Bharat Bandh' strike on four-month anniversary
For representational purpose only
Rajasthan official burns Rs 20 lakh as ACB team reached his residence
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp