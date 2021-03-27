What you restore, so you reap

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: While increased awareness of the dangers of plastic — its toxically long lifetime, the adverse effects its production has on natural resources and the devastating side effects it has on other lives that share this space — may have us finally resorting to more sustainable solutions. But, even green options are not without its consequences, it seems. After all, a tree had to be felled to make your dinner table.

It’s this thought that led E Rajendran, the man behind Jayabharatham Furniture & Appliances (JFA), Modfurn, Hevea Furniture & Interiors Pvt Ltd and Touchwood, to branch out of his comfort zone and establish a streamlined space for refurbished furniture — 7Hill Furniture Refurbishing, established in 2019. What was once relegated to the unorganised sector now finds representation in one of the country’s largest furniture brands. It’s been quite a process, says Rajendran in a free-wheeling chat with CE one sunny afternoon.

Excerpts follow:

When there are hundreds of furniture stores selling new products, what is the advantage of refurbished alternatives? How is your brand different?

7Hill is a new concept — nobody is doing refurbishing work in an organised way. We are the first and largest refurbishing factory in India. The factory has been established with dedicated machinery, tools and fixtures for this rebuilding activity. It comes with a 7Hill warranty too. We cover residential furniture and also serve hotels, restaurants, offices and clubs. Once it is refurbished, the furniture will last for another 25 years. You will only have to change the fabric or the paint once in ten years. Thecost is saved enormously. But, beyond this, one piece of furniture amounts to one tree. If you change your furniture once in ten years for the next five decades, you will be felling five trees, and saving five trees. So, it’s both economical and environment-friendly.

Beyond servicing clients, you also have a training module, right?

Here, at 7Hill, besides refurbishing furniture, we’re also training people on how to do it. We’re developing furniture mechanics, offering men and women a stipend while we train them for two years. Once they are trained, they can start their own workshop. They will be able to service the furniture needs in that area. While they do the job, quality and price is backed by us — just like in a franchise. Over a period of three years or so, this will be established across Chennai and in a few other cities too.

Was it the business that led the way to the training centre?

We started the Skills Development Centre to train men and women in furniture restoration. Then, for these classes, we need old furniture to be refurbished. That is the reason we started a refurbishing division. So, it was more a charity effort that aimed to improve their employment opportunities; plus, it was also to save trees.

How many people have benefitted from this training?

So far, we’ve trained around 150 people. We plan to impart the training to at least 50 people every year, in batches.

Besides your administrative responsibilities, do you partake in the artistic side of your business?

I personally design furniture too. I used to travel a lot. I used to be a manufacturing consultant for a furniture brand; it had factories all over India. So, I used to attend machinery trades and furniture trades. All this comes to the mind when designing. I’ll sketch it on paper and it’ll be given a designer, who will design it further and then, it’d be made in wood.

With the four decades of experience you’ve had in this business, how do you see the industry going forward?

All along, I’ve seen the deterioration of the manufacturing sector. Now, the present central government is encouraging manufacturing. So, there are huge opportunities for India, especially for youngsters who get into engineering. A lot of things are changing; a lot more people want to get into manufacturing, particularly the furniture industry. Another ten to fifteen years, and we’ll be able to beat China too.