No sudden decisions on Covid-19 lockdown: Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan

By Express News Service

Speaking to reporters after inspecting additional Covid beds at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that no sudden decision on another lockdown, that will inconvenience the public, will be taken.

He added that among the public and official levels, there is a certain callousness and cautioned against losing the hard-wrought gains in the battle against Covid. In the last three weeks, a majority of the cases have been found in colleges, training centres and workplaces, he said.

“For every person who tests positive, we have instructed that 30 contacts should be tested,” Radhakrishnan further said. He added that over 51% of those infected in the State were between the ages of 18-45 - an age group that accounted for only 9% deaths. “Now, there are fewer cases in slums and more cases in apartment complexes,” Radhakrishnan said.