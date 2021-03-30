STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Are you illiterate, HC asks SV Shekher for sharing derogatory post against women journos

The issue pertains to a derogatory post shared by Shekher in April 2018 in the wake of the controversy over Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit patting a woman journalist on the cheek

Published: 30th March 2021 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

S Ve Shekher

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday wondered whether actor and BJP leader S Ve Shekher was illiterate to forward derogatory posts against women journos without reading them. The court made the observations while issuing an interim stay to the framing of charges against Shekher in the case pending before a trial court.

The issue pertains to a derogatory post shared by Shekher in April 2018 in the wake of the controversy over Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit patting a woman journalist on the cheek without her consent when she was asking him a question at a press conference venue. The trial in the case is pending in the Special Court for MP/MLAs.

According to Shekher, apart from the present criminal proceeding, there were three other private complaints filed against him for the same offence. “All the three private complaints have been stayed by the high court in separate proceedings. Only in the present proceeding the prosecution has filed a final report before the jurisdictional court,” he added.

According to the additional public prosecutor, Kritika submitted that even forwarding the post amounted to endorsing the opinion of the message. She opposed the petitioner’s plea to quash the criminal proceeding.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Justice N Sathish Kumar asked whether the accused was illiterate to forward such posts without reading them. The court observed this in response to Shekher's statement that he had unintentionally forwarded the post of his friend on social media without reading the content.

“Forwarding is also an offence. Tendering an apology may help you during the trial. But can the prosecution be quashed because you have tendered an apology?” queried Justice Sathish Kumar.

The counsel for the petitioner Venkatesh Mahadevan, however, argued that the post was removed within two hours and a public apology was also tendered by the petitioner.

The court directed the prosecutor to file a detailed report on the plea. The court granted an interim stay on framing of charges and also dispensed with the personal appearance of the accused before the trial court during the hearings. The case was adjourned to April 16 for the next hearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Ve Shekher Madras High Court
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp