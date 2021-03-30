STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dip in sales of Indian-made foreign liquor during polls: Chennai Corp commissioner

Sales of Indian-made foreign liquor has dipped during the election season, Corporation Commissioner and District Election Officer G Prakash told reporters on Monday.

The coronavirus fear has no limit. Tasmac employees seen wearring face mask in Chennai.

Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sales of Indian-made foreign liquor has dipped during the election season, Corporation Commissioner and District Election Officer G Prakash told reporters on Monday. In the 16 constituencies under Chennai Corporation limits, over 1,000 litres of liquor has been seized and in the city police jurisdiction, over 2,000 litres has been seized, Prakash said, after a meeting with election officials and the Managing Director, TASMAC and Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise.  

TASMAC outlets in the city have 100% CCTV and bulk transactions will be monitored, he added. Prakash also said that while expenditure observers take due note of news and advertisements that appear in print and visual media based on a fixed schedule of rates, paid news in social media platforms has been a challenge. 

