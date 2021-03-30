STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five held for robbing using pepper spray

Investigation revealed that the suspects followed them from the airport after they landed here from Muscat.

Published: 30th March 2021 05:32 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five more people were arrested for allegedly robbing around 500 grams of gold and valuables worth Rs 3 lakh from a trio in Chennai using pepper spray. The city police had earlier arrested two men in connection with the incident that happened two weeks ago.

After arresting Mohammed Ashiq and Ganesh, they nabbed V Nagaraj (42) of Tiruvottiyur, S Deepan Chakravarthi (30) of Tirumullaivoyal, J Vignesh (28) of Avadi, K Prabu (35) of Tiruvottiyur and V Saravanan (30) of Tondiarpet on Monday. Police also seized `50,000 cash and expensive televisions which they had allegedly purchased with the stolen money.Among the five, Deepan Chakravarthi and Nagaraj have a murder case pending against them, said police. A hunt has been launched for a few more suspects including the mastermind. 

The incident happened in the wee hours of March 14 when the victims Noor Gani (37) of Tondiarpet and her friends Subhiksha and Mohammed Yusuf were near SSR Pankajam Gardens, while returning from the airport. An eight-member gang which reached the spot in bikes, used pepper spray on the three persons and robbed a gold biscuit weighing 456 grams, cash and iPhones and fled the spot. Investigation revealed that the suspects followed them from the airport after they landed here from Muscat.

