Teynampet has highest number of active COVID-19 cases among all 15 zones in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Teynampet has the highest number of active cases among all the 15 zones of the city corporation, with 617 cases of the total 5,198 as on Sunday.

In a survey that was undertaken by the Corporation last year, Teynampet was assessed a high risk zone with 21.3% of its population suffering from co-morbidities which puts them at the risk of suffering serious illness due to Covid.

It had 97,636 senior citizens in the zone and 20,040 people with diabetes.

The zone has seen 522 deaths due to Covid as on Sunday, the highest in number when compared to other zones. This amounts to 2.19% of those affected by the virus in the zone. The city’s overall mortality rate was 1.72%.

Teynampet is followed by Anna Nagar and Kodambakkam, which has 580 and 533 active cases respectively.

Kodambakkam has also recorded the second highest number of deaths due to the virus, at 481. Royapuram has 470 active cases and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar has 483 cases.

Northern zones, Thiruvottiyur and Manali, have the least number of active cases at 95 and 65 respectively.

So far, 2.46 lakh people in the city have contracted the virus. Of the 5,198 active cases, 59.5% were men. Around 19% of these were those in the ages between 50 and 59 followed by 18% of those between the ages of 30 and 39.