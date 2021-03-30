Two killed in separate accidents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two persons, including a seven-year-old boy died in separate accidents in Chengalpattu district.In the first incident, Raja (39), Baby (37) and Tarun (7) from West Tambaram had gone to Murugan Temple in Sriperumbudur on Sunday evening. “While they were walking towards the bus stand to return home, a bus carrying staff from a two-wheeler manufacturing unit knocked them down near Karanithangal in Oragadam,” said a police officer.

Though Raja and Baby escaped with minor injuries, Tarun came under the wheels. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. His body was sent to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem. Oragadam police registered a case. In another incident, Venkatesan (38) from Kancheepuram who was working as a driver in a private company had dropped off the staff and was returning back to the company in Sunguvarchatram. When he was near Thiruputkuzhi village, Venkatesan lost control and rammed the compound wall of a building. The front portion of the bus bore the brunt and Venkatesan died on the spot, said the police. Sunguvarchatram police registered a case and sent the body to the Sriperumbudur GH for postmortem.