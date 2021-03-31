STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Care for some kuruvikkar?

Published: 31st March 2021

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In 2011, the Tamil Nadu government bestowed the Best Organic Farmer Award on the late Nel Jayaraman, who was a farmer and consumer activist. He had revived 170 varieties of rice, including mapillai samba, poongar, kattuyanam and sigappu kuruvikkar. A decade after this recognition, while some of the variants he revived have slowly gained popularity among urban and rural dwellers, some continue to be forced far away from the spotlight.

One among them is sigappu kuruvikkar, also known as kuruvikkar rice. Originating from the Nagapattinam district, kuruvikkar was predominantly grown for and consumed by those involved in manual labour. The reason being the rich fibre content in the rice that keeps one satiated for a longer period of time. The grains of this rice are also heavier than others, indicating a good amount of bran and fibre content. “Those into manual labour often consumed this as pazhaya saadham.

They found that it kept them satiated and soon they started growing more of it. This variant is mainly grown in Keevalur taluk and Vellapalam in Nagapattinam,” says city-based dietician Deepika T. Kuruvikkar rice looks similar to brown rice. Some times, the coating on the rice is so dark that it can be mistaken for black rice. “It looks similar to siggapu kavuni arisi. Kuruvikkar is deep red in colour; not black or brown. The coating is better than that of brown rice as you will notice a shiny glaze. Though it is not very popular, you will find this variant in any organic shop and even online,” she says.

Why make the switch?
White rice undergoes a lot of processing. Many crucial nutrients like bran and fibre are lost in the process. What we eat is just polished rice with fat and very minimal amounts of protein, vitamins and minerals in it. When we have coloured rice like kuruvikkar or kavuni, they are loaded with a lot of antioxidants, anthocyanins, proanthocyanidins and flavonoids. They also have an excellent amount of fibre, protein, zinc, magnesium, selenium. Just for this nutritional benefit, we should make the switch.

Who can switch?
You need not switch completely to a different kind of rice. Start by making idly and dosai with a different rice. Then, slowly replace white rice in dishes like aapam, kozhukattai and payasam. You can also opt for kuruvikkar poha. Once you get the hang of the taste, then you can switch completely. Start by consuming this variant thrice a week and gradually increase. Since this rice variant is high in bran and fibre content, it takes a lot of time to digest. It is not advisable for the elderly and those who have improper digestion. But, this rice variant comes in lighter shades. Though the nutritional value in those might vary, it is still better compared to white rice. Every rice variant has nutritional benefits. You can choose according to what your body accepts.

Nutritional benefits
Rice, in general, is hypoallergenic. That means, anyone can consume rice without it affecting your body. Kuruvikkar is recommended for everybody; even to those with constipation or those having higher GI index. The flavonoids and anthocyanins in this rice have excellent antioxidant properties. They scavenge free radicals that cause inflammation in our body and prevent damage. Magnesium in kuruvikkar rice is a very important mineral for those with hypertension. Selenium and zinc in this rice are excellent immune boosters. It helps prevent carcinogenic substances from spreading, so it is good against cancer.

Nutrient composition per 100 g

Protein 7.94 g
Fibre 3.5 g
Magnesium 143 mg
Zinc 2.02 mg
Thiamine 0.401 mg
Iron 1.47 mg
Vitamin B6 0.509 mg
Vitamin E 1.2 mg


 

