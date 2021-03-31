DME gives extension to house surgeons, medicos slam move

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Education issued a circular to all deans of government and self-financing medical colleges under the directorate instructing them to give one-month extension to house surgeons due to prevailing Covid situation.

Though their internship ends in March 2021, in view of the Covid pandemic, the period may be extended till the next batch of CRRIs joins so that patient care services will be maintained, the DME said. However, the Medical Students Association condemned the decision, and said it will affect the preparations of the students for PG and other competitive exams.