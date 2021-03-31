STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Micro plan to curb disease spread to be implemented: Chief secy

RT-PCR testing will be increased in Tiruchy, Tiruppur, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Salem, Dindigul, Nagapattinam and Ranipet districts, Ranjan said.

Published: 31st March 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

a Covid patient who got discharged thanking Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan at RGGGH | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Covid-19 cases on the rise, Chief Secretary Rajveev Ranjan held a meeting with senior officials including Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and Corporation Commissioner G Prakash on Tuesday. 

In a statement, Ranjan said that once again, a micro plan for the prevention and management of Covid-19 will be enforced in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Coimbatore, Thanjavur, Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, Salem, Tiruvarur, Tiruppur and Tiruchy, where the test positivity rate (TPR) is between 2% and 5%.

RT-PCR testing will be increased in Tiruchy, Tiruppur, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Salem, Dindigul, Nagapattinam and Ranipet districts, Ranjan said. Also, district officials were instructed to test all contacts of positive cases and ILI and SARI cases. The officials were also instructed to reduce the death rate. In the last seven days, the death rate in Chennai has been at 0.6 per cent, the statement said.

78k people vaccinated in TN 
Chennai: The State vaccinated 78,603 people against Covid-19 on Tuesday. According to the Health Department, among them, 30,571 were people above 60 years, 29,067 were between 45 and 59 with comorbidities, 11,510 were frontline workers and 7,455 were healthcare workers. The State till date has vaccinated 29,52,311 people.

