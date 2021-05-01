A restrained Ramzana restrained Ramzan
The ban on religious gatherings and closure of places of worship in this second wave of the pandemic have left many a mosque, church and temple in the city with nary a person in sight.
Published: 01st May 2021 06:32 AM | Last Updated: 01st May 2021 06:32 AM | A+A A-
But, with Ramzan 11 days away, the city is preparing to have toned-down festivities so as not to throw a wet blanket over it for two years in a row.
The once-bustling streets of Periamet, Triplicane and Royapettah have just a few residents shopping for a box of sweets, a pack of snack or a vial of ittar to add some iftar cheer at their homes.