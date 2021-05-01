End sexual harassment probe in 6 weeks: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Friday directed CB-CID to complete its investigation in another six weeks in the case pertaining to the alleged sexual harassment complaint made by a Superintendent of Police against a former Director General of Police.

State Public Prosecutor A Natrajan submitted before Justice Anand Venkatesh, who had taken suo motu cognizance of the case to monitor its probe, that a total of 106 witnesses had been examined so far and had submitted their statements as per law. The victim’s statement had also been recorded by the magistrate concerned, he added.

State special senior counsel AL Somayaji also submitted that the internal complaints committee (ICC) had submitted a preliminary enquiry report to the Home Secretary of the State government. He further said that the State would take appropriate action based on the report filed by the ICC.

The judge also queried the CB-CID about the time it would take for filing the final report. “As more witnesses are to be examined and an analysis report to be received, it will tentatively take another 4-6 weeks for the completion of the investigation,” submitted the investigation agency.

The court refused to hear a plea submitted by the counsel of suspended SP D Kannan challenging his suspension. Justice Anand Venkatesh observed that he could not hear the plea unless the Chief Justice orders listing the petition before him.

The court also directed the CB-CID to obtain sanction from the State to prosecute all the top police officials involved in the case before filing the final report. It then ordered the agency to complete the investigation and file a detailed report, and adjourned the plea for further submissions to June 18.