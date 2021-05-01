STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Initiating an impact with imprints

The Giving Trees, started by three friends Antara Pandit, Sonal Jain and Ritika Reddy strongly resonates with this belief. 

Published: 01st May 2021

The Giving Trees’ Tropical collection will be launched today

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
CHENNAI: For it is in giving that we receive, said St Francis of Assisi. In today’s world, these words are mere reminders of the countless opportunities we’re presented with, in our daily lives, to offer love and support to others through direct or indirect deeds of kindness. The Giving Trees, started by three friends Antara Pandit, Sonal Jain and Ritika Reddy strongly resonates with this belief. 

The initiative, designed to encourage people to shop with a purpose, spread awareness on social causes, and raise funds for communities that need their support, was launched in November 2020. The social service platform offers gifting options and daily utility products such as diaries, wrapping paper, gift bags, coasters, notebooks, and journals. The platform has three collections, highlighting causes such as ‘Adopt, Don’t Shop’, ‘Spreading Joy’, and ‘Preserve Protect’.

“Products under different collections are imprinted with messages and designs relating to the theme. ‘Adopt, Don’t Shop’ encourages people to adopt dogs, ‘Spreading Joy’ is all about instilling optimism in people during distressing times and ‘Preserve Protect’ is to create a kinder, safer and compassionate world,” explains Antara, who handles the content curation. Sonal, a graphic designer, handles the designing and Ritika, founder of Crowdwave, a crowdfunding platform, decides the beneficiary causes their funds need to be directed towards. 

Antara Pandit, Sonal Jain & Ritika 
Reddy

So far, the trio has displayed their collections at a few exhibitions, including VA Gallery in Kotturpuram. All the profits from the purchases have been directed to various causes. “All the beneficiary causes are vetted by three of us. They include, providing basic hygiene, support and provisions to those who have lost jobs during the pandemic; the treatment and rehabilitation of abandoned and rescued animals; and providing provisions and medication to orphanages,” points out Ritika. 

On March 18, the trio visited their beneficiary Turning Point an NGO in Kannagi Nagar. “The proceeds were channelled towards improving educational programmes for children within their community. We met 30 inspiring children in the age group of 7-14. It was heartwarming to hear their aspirations and we felt proud to have contributed a small portion in making their dreams come true,” shares Antara.

Their latest collection titled Tropical is all set to be launched today at VA Gallery. Explaining the theme, Sonal says, “Our vintage tropical collection in pastel hues will come with carefully chosen words imprinted on them such as gratitude, blessing, hope, peace, love and compassion. You will find tropical birds, flora and fauna in designs. It’s an elegant collection to usher in the summer vibes.”

The profits from the sales of this collection will be given to COVID-19 relief fund. “Although we have other beneficiary causes, this second wave of the pandemic has been potentially more devastating than what we thought. The funds will aid in distribution of protective gears, promoting mental health and wellbeing of people, and supporting families of Covid-positive patients,” says Ritika. Here’s hoping that their vision impacts more lives. 

The products on The Giving Trees are priced from Rs 200. For details, visit: thegivingtrees.in Tropical collection will be available from May 1 at VA Gallery, Kotturpuram

