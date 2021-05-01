STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man, friends murder duo who attempted to rob him

Two history-sheeters were killed and their dismembered bodies were found in a lake in Madapakkam.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two history-sheeters were killed and their dismembered bodies were found in a lake in Madapakkam. According the police, the duo, Imam Ali (18) and Mohammad Ismail (35) from Manimangalam in Kancheepuram, was killed after a failed attempt to rob Ramesh (33) from Madapakkam.
“On Friday morning public informed that human body parts were found in a lake in Madapakkam. Police rushed to the spot and recovered the severed parts,” said a police officer.

Tracking the cellphone signal of the deceased and based on CCTV footage, police zeroed in on Ramesh. “During questioning, Ramesh said that he was walking home on Thursday night when Imam Ali and Mohammed Ismail attempted to rob him at knifepoint,” said a police officer.

However, Ramesh managed to escape and informed his friends – Raji (39), Muthu (41) and Ponnaiah (26) all from Madapakkam. All of them went to the spot where Ramesh was attacked and found Imam and Mohammed boozing a few metres away.

Armed with machetes and logs, the four men attacked the duo, killing them on the spot. Later they severed the limbs and threw them in the lake. Manimangalam police registered a case and arrested the four men.

