Scores disappointed as vaccination drive for 18+ in Chennai stopped due to shortage

Published: 01st May 2021 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a disappointment for many aged below 45 as they could not get their first dose of vaccine on Saturday. The 18 plus vaccine drive was temporarily stopped in many government facilities due to the shortage in supply.

People with whom The New Indian Express spoke said that they could not get slots in any UPHCs in Chennai in the Cowin App and they were also turned away by the UPCHs when they walked in for vaccination. 

“I was asked to come after a week in the Royapuram UPCH when I had gone to take my first dose vaccine. My father’s second dose for Covaxin is due in two days and we are afraid it won’t be available on time,” said 28-year-old Jagannathan, who lives in Royapuram.

As of April 29, the last available data with Express, the State had 5.83 lakh doses of Covishield and 1.74 lakh doses for Covaxin. 

Among those who suffered the most on Saturday were those below 45 with comorbidities.

Mercy, a 39-year-old Chennai-based IT specialist, said that she suffered from asthma and she was eagerly waiting for the vaccination on May 1 but she was disappointed. 

“There were loopholes and many below 45 were already getting vaccinations on April 1. I have gone pillar to post to all UPHCS in south Chennai and they all turned me down.  I am prone to Covid and it is worrying that I have to wait further,” she said. 

25-year-old Mahesh Kumar of Kodungaiyur, who went for vaccination to a PHC in Perambur, said that he was asked to come after four or five days. 

“They said they were only vaccinating those above 45, even though there was not much crowd in the UPCH. It is important for everyone to get vaccinated as many people, even youngsters are dying in the second wave,” he said. 

On the other hand, TN health department officials said that they did not know when the next doses of vaccines will come to the State. 

“We are in constant touch with Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute. Only if we get the communication of when the vaccines would arrive, we can announce the rollout for 18 plus,” said a health department official.

