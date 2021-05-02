Additional charges for Selvi Apoorva

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Higher Education Secretary Selvi Apoorva has been appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary of Youth Welfare and Sports Department and the Principal Secretary to the School Education Secretary as well.

The State government, through an order on Friday, said that she will be holding these additional charges during the absence of Dheeraj Kumar. Selvi Apoorva was appointed as the Higher Education Secretary last January replacing Mangat Ram Sharma.

She is also part of the three-member convenor committee in charge of running Anna University after former Vice Chancellor MK Surappa’s tenure ended in the second week of April. In 2020, she played a key role in the State’s decision to deny IoE status to Anna University out of concerns that its quota policy may be reversed. She also raised complaints that Surappa directly communicated with the Centre bypassing the State.