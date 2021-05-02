Chennai hotel sealed for violating Covid norms

K V Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A city hotel located in Koyambedu was sealed on Saturday after hosting an event with more than 300 people on its premises. The irony was that Covid-19 patients were also placed under isolation in the same hotel. “There is a monthly event that the hotel organises and despite the orders not to conduct any event with more than 50 people, over 300 people were hosted.

There was absolutely no social distancing and the room was completely packed,” said a Corporation official. Upon reaching the place to seal it, the officials had also come to know that three Covid patients have been isolating themselves at the hotel.

“They were recommended home quarantine and due to space constraints they opted to stay in this hotel. It is now an even bigger violation as public gatherings cannot happen in Covid-prone areas,” said the official. The hotel premises was immediately sealed and will remain so for three and a half months, according to a order.