Donations pour in to ‘rescue’ sanctuary

Donations poured in from around the city for the Almighty Animal Care Trust after Express highlighted its plight recently.

Published: 02nd May 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 05:56 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Donations poured in from around the city for the Almighty Animal Care Trust after Express highlighted its plight recently. Its 20-year-old owner, Sai Vignesh, said contributions of over Rs 30,000 were received so far. Animal shelters which largely depend on contributions for functioning were dealt a severe blow due to the pandemic.

Almighty Animal Trust in Tiruvallur was one of them. “I was surprised at the number of calls I received. A lot of animal lovers called and inquired about the requirements. They contributed whatever they could right from Rs 100 to large amounts. More help to the tune of Rs 15,000 has been promised in the coming days,” Vignesh said.

The animal activist had started rescuing animals at the age of 15 during the Chennai floods, and established the sanctuary in 2019 with the help of friends, family and funding from volunteers. The centre is home to more than 80 animals, including dogs, pigs and cattle rescued from illegal slaughter houses.

The funding reduced after lockdown gradually. It became difficult to meet expenses, including staff salaries, food and medical expenses of animals, which totals to nearly Rs 2.5 lakh every month. Fodder costs alone amount to Rs 30,000 every month. Vignesh can be contacted at 8939320846 for extending.

