STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

New 24x7 screening centre becomes operational

A 24x7 screening centre at Kendriya Vidyalaya on Island Grounds that is equipped to handle up to 700 patients at a time became functional from Saturday evening.

Published: 02nd May 2021 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Principal Secretary of Commercial Taxes MA Siddique IAS and GCC Commissioner Prakash inspecting the Covid screening centre on Saturday | Ashwin Prasarasarasarasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24x7 screening centre at Kendriya Vidyalaya on Island Grounds that is equipped to handle up to 700 patients at a time became functional from Saturday evening. MA Siddique, Secretary of Commercial Taxes, who has been nominated as special coordinator for Greater Chennai Corporation, and Corporation Commissioner G Prakash inspected the facility on Saturday.

“The facility is equipped to handle 700 patients now and will be ramped up to handle 1,000 patients within a few days,” Siddique told reporters. The screening centre is expected to lower the burden on government hospitals. So far, around 50 per cent of all Covid positive patients had visited screening centres, and the aim was to increase this to 70 per cent, Corporation Commissioner Prakash said.

Calling it an effect of the vaccination drive, Prakash said that only around 619 out of the 60,000 frontline workers had tested Covid positive so far. “We have covered 90 per cent of the frontline workers (in the vaccination drive),” Prakash said.

Violation of quarantine norms to attract fine
From Saturday, violation of quarantine norms by those under home isolation after testing Covid positive or their family members will attract a fine of `2,000 the first time. “If they violate the norms for the second time, they will be admitted to Covid care centres,” Prakash said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
screening centre
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp