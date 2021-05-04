Chennai Metro to permit only 50 per cent occupancy from May 6, no standing passengers allowed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro will be allowing only 50 percent passenger occupancy in Metro trains from Thursday and no passengers shall be permitted to travel standing.

This follows instructions from the Tamil Nadu government to impose these restrictions till May 20 in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Chennai Metro Rail has requested passengers not to be seated on seats marked “X” on Metro trains, a release stated.

Presently, on all working days from Monday to Saturday, a five-minute headway is being followed during peak hours and a 10-minute headway during non-peak hours.

CMRL will be closely monitoring the passenger movements via CCTV from all Metro stations and the Operational Control Centre at the CMRL Administrative Building, Koyambedu.

Appropriate measures will be undertaken to increase Metro services during peak hours and non-peak hours in case there is an increase in passenger flow, the release added.