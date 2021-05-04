COVID-19 patients face lack of beds, oxygen supply in Chennai hospitals

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Multiple hospitals in Chennai are now witnessing a situation similar to what was seen in Delhi and Gujarat a week ago where patients couldn't access beds or proper oxygen supply.

Videos shared by city residents on social media showed lines of ambulances with Covid patients, queuing up in front of government hospitals for admission.

Similar incidents played out at Omandurar Government Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, and Stanley Government Hospital.

Many complained that they had to wait for up to two hours to get admitted to the hospital even as the oxgyen saturation of their kins were dipping to dangerous levels.

“My husband had an oxygen saturation of 78. It took at least one hour to get triaged at the Omandurar GH,” said a wife of a 48-year-old Covid-19 patient at the hospital.

It is learned that oxygen beds are almost all full at Stanley GH, Omandurar, RGGGH, and King's Covid Hospital, Guindy, on Tuesday.

The status of beds at Chennai's fifth tertiary hospital -- Kilpauk Medical College Hospital -- could not be confirmed.

At Stanley GH, at least 15 ambulances, with most of the patients requiring oxygen support, were seen waiting in line.

Doctors, on the condition of anonymity, said that the beds are filled and that there is a severe manpower shortage.

“They have to double the number of doctors. NEET PG exams, which are postponed, must be held so that the PG doctors can immediately join duty and assist us,” said a doctor.

At Omandurar, ambulances were seen lined up, and people were waiting in the observation area to get entry.

Meanwhile, at RGGGH, people were seen waiting even in their private vehicles, to get admission.

“It took us at least one and a half hours to get admission. The beds are full,” said a patient, who is in his 50s, waiting at the RGGGH.

However, government officials are working to ramp up beds on a war footing.

An official with the health department said that Chennai will have up to 3,000 more oxygen beds soon while work is going on to augment oxygen.

“People need not panic nor come to hospitals by themselves if oxygen is above 94. They must make use of the triage centers set up by the Chennai Corporation,” the official.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister-elect MK Stalin has held meetings with top bureaucrats at his house on measures to be taken for Covid, at his residence.