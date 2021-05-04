STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

COVID-19 patients face lack of beds, oxygen supply in Chennai hospitals

COVID patients complained that they had to wait for up to two hours to get admitted to the hospital even as the oxgyen saturation of their kins were dipping to dangerous levels.

Published: 04th May 2021 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

Relatives carry a COVID-19 positive patient on oxygen support to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, amid a countrywide hike in coronavirus cases, in Prayagraj, Wednesday

Relatives carry a COVID-19 positive patient on oxygen support to a hospital. (Representational photo | PTI)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Multiple hospitals in Chennai are now witnessing a situation similar to what was seen in Delhi and Gujarat a week ago where patients couldn't access beds or proper oxygen supply. 

Videos shared by city residents on social media showed lines of ambulances with Covid patients, queuing up in front of government hospitals for admission.

Similar incidents played out at Omandurar Government Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, and Stanley Government Hospital. 

Many complained that they had to wait for up to two hours to get admitted to the hospital even as the oxgyen saturation of their kins were dipping to dangerous levels.

“My husband had an oxygen saturation of 78. It took at least one hour to get triaged at the Omandurar GH,” said a wife of a 48-year-old Covid-19 patient at the hospital. 

It is learned that oxygen beds are almost all full at Stanley GH, Omandurar, RGGGH, and King's Covid Hospital, Guindy, on Tuesday.

The status of beds at Chennai's fifth tertiary hospital -- Kilpauk Medical College Hospital -- could not be confirmed.

At Stanley GH, at least 15 ambulances, with most of the patients requiring oxygen support, were seen waiting in line. 

Doctors, on the condition of anonymity, said that the beds are filled and that there is a severe manpower shortage.

“They have to double the number of doctors. NEET PG exams, which are postponed, must be held so that the PG doctors can immediately join duty and assist us,” said a doctor.

At Omandurar, ambulances were seen lined up, and people were waiting in the observation area to get entry.

Meanwhile, at RGGGH, people were seen waiting even in their private vehicles, to get admission. 

“It took us at least one and a half hours to get admission. The beds are full,” said a patient, who is in his 50s, waiting at the RGGGH. 

However, government officials are working to ramp up beds on a war footing.

An official with the health department said that Chennai will have up to 3,000 more oxygen beds soon while work is going on to augment oxygen. 

“People need not panic nor come to hospitals by themselves if oxygen is above 94. They must make use of the triage centers set up by the Chennai Corporation,” the official. 

Meanwhile, Chief Minister-elect MK Stalin has held meetings with top bureaucrats at his house on measures to be taken for Covid, at his residence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai hospitals chennai Chennai hospital beds COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Abey Cherian
    Please unsubscribe me.
    17 hours ago reply
Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp