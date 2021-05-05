STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Illegal sale of Remdesivir: Doctor, pharmacist held in Chennai

Seven incidents of arrests for illegal sale reported across Chennai in past one week

Published: 05th May 2021 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai on Tuesday | p jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/MADURAI: The Chennai police have come down hard on the illegal sale of Remdesivir as two more, including a doctor at the King Institute, Guindy, have been arrested and 24 vials seized. According to the police, among the accused, P Ramasundram was a doctor with King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Guindy, where Covid patients are being treated and a lab runs test results for Covid. The other accused, N Karthik (27) of Alandur, was an assistant pharmacist at the institute and was part of the team that handled Remdesivir provided by the government.

“The duo had siphoned the vials as they arrived at the Institute to treat patients. Karthik, who is in-charge of the pharmacy, kept a batch of vials separately when the stock arrived and made false record. For some vials, Karthik recorded as ‘damaged’ and took the original ones,” said a senior police officer, adding that for every vial sold, Karthik received Rs 5,000 and Ramasundram sold the same for about Rs 20,000.

A Civil Supplies CID team, led by Superintendent S Santhi, posed as customers and nabbed the accused. The team secured the duo based on a tip-off on Tuesday and handed them over to Guindy police. Ramasundram’s car and Karthik’s two-wheeler were also seized. Further investigation is on. As many as seven incidents of arrests for illegal Remdesivir sale have been reported across the city in the last one week and most of the accused were doctors and hospital staff. Totally, over 50 vials were seized during the arrests.

Meanwhile, the Mathichiyam police have launched an inquiry after 8 bottles (100 mg) of Remdesivir vials went missing from the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. According to the police, Assistant Resident Medical Officer (ARMO) of GRH, M Syed Abdul Kather (52), made a complaint that a contract worker, who works in the Covid ward took nine vials (100 gm) of Remdesivir to the ICU on Sunday, on request of hospital staff to administer it to patients.

Further, the worker kept the nine vials in the ICU ward and returned back. Later, when officials opened the boxes, they found eight out of the nine vials missing. The remaining vial was found broken inside the pack. The information was passed to higher officials and a departmental enquiry was initiated. A complaint was also launched with the police.

According to police, the vials were worth an estimated Rs 38,400, but it could cost over Rs 3 lakh in black market. CCTV footage was accessed by the police to identify culprits. According to a senior hospital official, an unnamed contract employee was suspended and a memo was issued to the staff on duty during the incident. The contract worker has been taken for investigation and an inquiry is on. Meanwhile, Dean of the GRH, Dr J Sangumani, inspected Remdesivir stocks at the hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Remdesivir COVID 19 COVID drug Illegal sale
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp