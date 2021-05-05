Plea moved in Madras HC seeking complete lockdown in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Chennai resident has moved a plea at the Madras High Court seeking a Statewide lockdown by restraining movement of buses in order to contain the spread. According to the petitioner, LP Balajiram from Aminjikarai, “... we are facing a shortage of Remedisivir causing over 1 lakh people to panic, the number of patients recovered are not even one per cent and around 47 people are dying daily. Hence we are now facing serious medical emergency in the State.”

The petitioner sought that a complete 15-day lockdown is required to curb the spread and thereby prevent the continuous increase in deaths. “It is also necessary to block black market sale of Remdesivir with the help of drug inspectors and to ensure free and fair supply to all patients without a hike in prices,” he added, also seeking a direction to authorities to revive vaccine complex at Chengalpattu, launched a few years ago. The petition is expected to be heard this week by a vacation bench.