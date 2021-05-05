Seek help from your neighbours with this app

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Started with a vision of creating a platform for likeminded people to form communities, s Ride , a carpooling app announced the launch of sNeighbour. This location-based discovery app enables neighbours to seek help and provide support to those in need during these testing times. sNeighbours will help each other with cooked food, groceries, medicines, to share information about medicines, oxygen tanks, hospital beds, vaccination centres with vaccines, offering rides to vaccination centres etc.

Those in need will be able to get in touch with individuals and neighbours providing support with a simple click of a button. Lakshna Jha, co-founder, sRide said, “With sNeighbour, we have augmented our existing technology infrastructure and network of 2 million+ users in a way that can make a positive grassroot-level impact.

The intent is to provide a platform for people to come together and form communities where they can engage and exchange help and support with each other. We strongly believe that, as social creatures, all human beings need one another to survive. And we are hopeful that this plat form will supplement that purpose by helping the users tide over these testing times, together.” Download the app: http://bit. ly/GetsRide