TN-based firm to set up 54m-pound factory in Manchester

Tamil Nadu-based Q-Rich Creations, which creates packaging products using recycled paper, will set up a manufacturing facility in greater Manchester for paper pallets.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu-based Q-Rich Creations, which creates packaging products using recycled paper, will set up a manufacturing facility in greater Manchester for paper pallets. Hexcore will be the UK manufacturing facility of Tiruppur-based Q-Rich Creations, which has expansion plans in the UK including manufacturing plant for Antimicrobial Lighting, Aeroponic Farming which includes overall investment of British Pound 54 million and creating 667 jobs.

Manufacturing paper-based pallets and other packaging products, the company offers an alternate to wooden packaging with fully recyclable pallets which are 50pc cheaper to produce and generate 35pc less carbon. The pallets have a number of uses, holding up to 4.5 tonnes of products, and will be manufactured locally at a site in Rochdale.

Hexcore plan to begin supplying 90,000 pallets to manufacturing businesses across the UK by June 2021, and will be working with Manchester Metropolitan University, and the Henry Royce Institute on research and development collaborations, the release stated.

