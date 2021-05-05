STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Traffic Ramaswamy: True activist who found a place in people’s hearts

Friends and activists hailed Traffic Ramaswamy as a fearless crusader who kept governments in check by questioning the misdeeds of those in power. 

Published: 05th May 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic Ramaswamy

Traffic Ramaswamy (Photo | EPS)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Friends and activists hailed Traffic Ramaswamy as a fearless crusader who kept governments in check by questioning the misdeeds of those in power. Ramaswamy learnt the power of questioning at a young age. Friends said that when Ramaswamy was still a boy, he was scolded by a conductor for carrying a few kilograms of rice in a bus. Citing a law, the rice was handed over to police.

The next day, Ramaswamy wrote a letter to the Tahsildar that he was only carrying rice below the permitted limit. The Tahsildar quickly intervened and the official who seized the rice was told to apologise to the boy.  Activist C Muthukumar from Paramakudi recalled: “While working in Co-Optex in the late 80s, he used to help the police in regulating traffic. The police later provided him with a special ID card and over the years, his name gained the prefix ‘Traffic’.”

Mu Anandakumar, who runs Bharathamatha Foundation, remembered the days when they organised awareness programs throughout the State. “I met him during a PIL at High Court. Our friendship grew stronger over the years. He brought to light the hazards of a leather factory in Dindigul district. He taught us how to take forward our cases without the help of an advocate and how to ask the right questions in RTI petitions,” he said. 

Activists also said that the Home Guard division was formed in the 1990s based on his idea. A few notable reforms came when he challenged the State government’s decision to construct a flyover on the NSC Bose road. His battle against banner culture epitomised his activism and he even challenged banners of leaders of DMK and AIADMK.  Though he was booked several times, he was never formally arrested. Though he has received both praise and reprimand at court rooms, his sheer energy will be missed, rued friends. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Traffic Ramaswamy
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp