Vivo offers Rs 10 crore aid to fight the pandemic

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With its steadfast commitment to India, Vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, has announced aid worth Rs 10 crore to extend support for COVID relief efforts. This also includes a donation of Rs 2 crore that vivo had announced recently. As part of the ‘vivoCares’ initiative, vivo will donate oxygen concentrators worth Rs 6 crore that will be distributed to various government hospitals to support the COVID relief measures.

Nipun Marya, director, brand strategy, vivo India, said, “We are facing one of the worst crises in the history of humanity, and it is important for all of us to support each other. vivo is committed to its people, and these initiatives are just a small step to extend our support to the communities.

We are all in this together and will get through by helping each other.” The company, in association with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, will give out a ‘Happiness Kit’ for all 500+ students of a government school for six months in New Delhi.

The sixmonths long happiness project will support nutrition through food items, education through books and stationery, and hygiene through daily essentials. It has also pledged to donate 2 ambulances fitted with cardioventilator machine. Last year, vivo had donated over nine lakh masks, 15,000 PPE suits, and 50,000 litres of sanitizer to the state and central government agencies.