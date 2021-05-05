STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Vivo offers Rs 10 crore aid to fight the pandemic

With its steadfast commitment to India, vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, has announced aid worth Rs 10 crore to extend support for COVID relief efforts.

Published: 05th May 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With its steadfast commitment to India, Vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, has announced aid worth Rs 10 crore to extend support for COVID relief efforts. This also includes a donation of Rs 2 crore that vivo had announced recently. As part of the ‘vivoCares’ initiative, vivo will donate oxygen concentrators worth Rs 6 crore that will be distributed to various government hospitals to support the COVID relief measures.

Nipun Marya, director, brand strategy, vivo India, said, “We are facing one of the worst crises in the history of humanity, and it is important for all of us to support each other. vivo is committed to its people, and these initiatives are just a small step to extend our support to the communities.

We are all in this together and will get through by helping each other.” The company, in association with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, will give out a ‘Happiness Kit’ for all 500+ students of a government school for six months in New Delhi.

The sixmonths long happiness project will support nutrition through food items, education through books and stationery, and hygiene through daily essentials. It has also pledged to donate 2 ambulances fitted with cardioventilator machine. Last year, vivo had donated over nine lakh masks, 15,000 PPE suits, and 50,000 litres of sanitizer to the state and central government agencies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vivo COVID 19
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp