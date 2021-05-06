STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A master-blaster record

More than 2,000 wheels passing over him couldn’t inflict a single scratch on his body.

Published: 06th May 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Pradeep Babu took up the challenge on April 24

By RK Srividya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 2,000 wheels passing over him couldn’t inflict a single scratch on his body. Amid many hearts racing and thumping 23-year-old Karate master Pradeep Babu took upon the challenge of letting 1,222 two-wheelers ride over his chest at YMCA, Nandanam, on April 24. In just 37 minutes and 16 seconds, he was accorded Noble World Record by a Lucknow-based independent non-governmental organisation.

“I am confident of training some of my 200 students to break my record in the future,” asserts Pradeep, whose unflinching attitude and years of training under master Hanshi Geribala helped him achieve the feat.  The event – The Master – organised by the All India Zen Isshinryu Karate Association was an attempt to bring out the best in everyone. The chief guest, an 83-year-old student of Geribala, was also an inspiration for cohorts. For, he broke barriers and took to martial arts alongside youngsters in his 70s, explains Pradeep, a fifth Dan (Designee) black-belt holder practising Karate for eight years.

“In 2009, my master set a record by letting 1,001 bikes ride over him in 43.01 minutes. Then, he vowed to train his students to break the same record. At 14 years, I practised with 300 bikes and increased the numbers over the years with improved physical and mental training. Even during the trials, I had tried a maximum of 1,000 bikes. This record is very special and motivating to train more students,” he adds.

Admitting that the pandemic delayed his event by a year, the civil service aspirant says nothing could stop him from realising his dream and that of his master’s.  “It is definitely not an easy record to break or attempt. None dared to try it after my master in 2009. During the attempt, we place a wooden plank over the chest to ensure the vehicle’s smooth movement. This, however, does not reduce the vehicle’s impact in any way.” 

Though the event was attended by only a few people, it was live-streamed for Geribala’s  parents residing in a nondescript village in Villupuram district. “‘Geri’ means kick in Japanese language. My master became famous for inventing new kicks which require less energy and are more powerful. So far, he has come up with at least six of them. Thus, he got ‘Geri’ to his name,” Pradeep notes. Another notable record made during the event was by one of Pradeep’s students. He kicked 1,000 times in the air in 600 seconds.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp