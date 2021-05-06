Environmental manifesto given to MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Members of a civil society called upon Chief Minister-elect MK Stalin on Wednesday and placed an environmental justice manifesto before him. The letter, signed by 67 individuals, including environmentalists, former bureaucrats, farmers, scientists, advocates, and experts from various fields, contained about 15 demands.

Plea to protect environment

They appealed to him that the Sterlite copper smelter in Thoothukudi should not be allowed to function again, and that the company and its directors should be prosecuted for their environmental crimes.

Other demands include scrapping of the eight-lane Salem-Chennai expressway, Adani port expansion in Kattupalli, the Kanniyakumari International Container Terminal, the Chittoor-Thachur six-lane expressway and the installation of four additional nuclear reactors in Koodankulam.

The civil-society members also requested him to withdraw plans to denotify the Vedanthangal Sanctuary and the plan to reduce the protective buffer of the Pulicat Sanctuary.