HC raps officials on land registration

During the hearing, the state submitted that steps are being initiated to cancel the pattas that might have been erroneously issued.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the authorities concerned to initiate disciplinary proceedings against government officials, who had ‘erroneously’ issued patta in respect of 105 acres of government land to 63 individuals in Kancheepuram district.

The issue pertains to advocate L Praveen Kumar of Triplicane, who alleged various irregularities by over 63 individuals, who had grabbed land of one late K A Sabapathy Mudaliar with the connivance of officials of the revenue and registration departments.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy admitting the plea observed, “It is completely unacceptable that patta over 105 acres would be issued by mistake over and over again.

The matter should receive the attention of the highest authorities so that immediate appropriate measures can be taken and an example be made out of the delinquent officers.” During the hearing, the state submitted that steps are being initiated to cancel the pattas that might have been erroneously issued.

2,347 projects registered with TNRERA in last 4 yrs
Chennai: A total of 2,347 projects were registered under Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) in the last four years, according to a report by Anarock Property Consultants. The report which analysed projects registered since RERA came into force stated that nearly 63,583 projects and 50,256 agents have been registered under RERA across the country. Back in the corresponding period in 2019, about 40,155 projects and 29,208 agents were registered. This amounts to an increase of 58 per cent and 72 per cent respectively over the last two years. 

TAGS
Madras High Court
